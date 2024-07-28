Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

