Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.01 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $578.60 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.31 or 0.04818334 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08553247 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,867,966.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

