O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 5.3%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
O3 Mining Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
