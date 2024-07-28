NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,053.25 or 1.00037109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

