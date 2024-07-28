Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.48. 7,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 168,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.