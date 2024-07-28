Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.46. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

