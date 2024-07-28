Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Reaches $0.0554

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $35.83 million and approximately $786,006.48 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.05216061 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $863,340.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.