Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 74,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE NU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 23,542,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,917,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. NU has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

