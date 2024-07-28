NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.0 %

NVCR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 1,236,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,869. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $41.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

