Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 9.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of C$8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nova Leap Health

About Nova Leap Health

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,328.00. Insiders acquired 239,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

