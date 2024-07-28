Northway Financial, Inc. (NWYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NWYF stock remained flat at $19.55 during trading hours on Friday. Northway Financial has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

