Northway Financial, Inc. (NWYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Northway Financial Price Performance
Shares of NWYF stock remained flat at $19.55 during trading hours on Friday. Northway Financial has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.
About Northway Financial
