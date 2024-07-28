Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTRSO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 28,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

