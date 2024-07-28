Node AI (GPU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $103.60 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.0486682 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,122,393.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.0486682 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,122,393.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app."

