Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nightfood Price Performance
OTCMKTS NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,644. Nightfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Nightfood Company Profile
