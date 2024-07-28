Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,644. Nightfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get Nightfood alerts:

Nightfood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.