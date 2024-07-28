NFT Market Capitalization Tops $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,076.75 or 0.99963450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00072754 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

