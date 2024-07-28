Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Up 40.5 %

Newell Brands stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,323,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

