Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. 379,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 677,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

