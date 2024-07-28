New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.22 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 374.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New York Community Bancorp shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

