Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $146.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

