NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 857,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

