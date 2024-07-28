NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $14.70 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

