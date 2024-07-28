NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.20

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.20 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 146.60 ($1.90). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.90), with a volume of 347,883 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £459.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,932.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

