Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,957. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

