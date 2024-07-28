National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.63.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$57.73.

Insider Activity

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

