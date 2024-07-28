Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Nano has a market cap of $127.28 million and $5.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,245.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.35 or 0.00613009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00104829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00240850 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00067893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

