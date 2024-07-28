My DeFi Pet Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $133,065.67 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002098 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

