Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 1,172,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

