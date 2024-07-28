MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $526.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.21.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $540.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.