MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $90.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MSM stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $56,088,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

