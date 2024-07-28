Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

