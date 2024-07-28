Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19), Zacks reports.

Morphic Trading Down 0.1 %

MORF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 1,406,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Get Morphic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.