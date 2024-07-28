Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 523.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,954 shares of company stock worth $27,239,058 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.19. 6,599,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

