Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.50.

MCO stock opened at $448.75 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

