Monero Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $77.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $161.56 or 0.00239850 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,359.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00580565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00067805 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

