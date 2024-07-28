Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 319,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,008,776.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,903.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

