Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.
Minerals Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 319,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $90.29.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
