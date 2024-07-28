MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 607,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,299. MIND Technology has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.