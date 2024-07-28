MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 24.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.55%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

