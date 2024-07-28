Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $582.11 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $582.11 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,176,558,682 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,606,765 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,176,467,969.8400393 with 1,137,436,986.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5081815 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $15,812,136.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

