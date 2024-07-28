Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 66.1% in July

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

TIGO stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.