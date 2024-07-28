Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Critical Contrast

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 26.13 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -45.33 Microvast $306.62 million 0.44 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -1.32

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microvast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NeoVolta has a beta of -2.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25% Microvast -29.79% -18.01% -9.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Microvast has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 964.58%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Microvast beats NeoVolta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

