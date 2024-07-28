Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

MXC opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

