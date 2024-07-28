Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
