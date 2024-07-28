MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $49.77 or 0.00073185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $282.99 million and $10.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,998.51 or 0.99995120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.5494431 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $12,415,193.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.