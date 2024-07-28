Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Boosted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 96.4% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Envoi LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,411,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,656,318,000 after acquiring an additional 788,131 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total value of $443,269.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,678,120. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.70. 14,222,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,931,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

