Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 230,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.