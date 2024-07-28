Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 230,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $38.26.
About Merck KGaA
