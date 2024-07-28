Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.06. The company had a trading volume of 188,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,415. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$14.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.33.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

