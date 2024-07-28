Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.06. The company had a trading volume of 188,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,415. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$14.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.33.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.