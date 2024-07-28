McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 4.0 %

MGRC stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 375,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,359. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

