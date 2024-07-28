Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of BNAI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.
Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.
