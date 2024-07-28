Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BNAI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

About Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNAI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

