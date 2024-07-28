Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

