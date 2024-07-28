Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

